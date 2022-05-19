Man shot while helping stranded motorist in east Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot after trying to help a stranded motorist in east Fort Worth early Thursday morning.

Police are unsure where the shooting occurred, but believe a “possible crime scene” was near the 7900 block of Ederville Road. They said shots were fired in the area around 4 a.m. and a gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital shortly after.

“It is believed that the victim was attempting to assist a stranded motorist near Ederville Road when he was shot,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “He was then transported to the hospital in a private vehicle in stable condition.”

No arrests have been made, but Fort Worth police are “speaking with the possible shooting suspect from the Ederville location,” the spokesperson said.