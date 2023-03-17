Man shot while laboring in yard, Fresno police say. Cops surround a home on same block

A man doing handyman labor was shot Friday in the Tower District, Fresno police said.

Officers responded about 6:30 a.m. to a yard on Ferger Avenue north of Olive Avenue after reports of a shooting, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Police said they found a victim in his 40s with a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately available.

Officers were outside a home on the same street at about 9 a.m. calling to a man inside to come out.

Trueba Vega confirmed the scene was connected to the shooting.