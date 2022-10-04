Man shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, police say

A man was shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police (MPD).

The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on E. Raines Road.

MPD said the victim was pumping gas when two men tried to rob him.

The victim fought back and a gun went off during the scuffle.

The victim was grazed by a bullet, MPD said.

He was taken to Regional One and is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made, and no details about any suspects have been released.

