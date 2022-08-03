Man shot while riding bike in northwest Fort Worth Tuesday evening
Police are looking for the people who shot a man riding his bike in the area of Weber Avenue and Selene Street in Fort Worth Tuesday night.
The man was shot twice around 8 p.m. by someone in a vehicle, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said they believe the suspects are known to the victim and gun violence detectives are investigating. They did not release a description of the suspects or the vehicle.