Man shot while riding in vehicle in south Tallahassee on Saturday

A man was injured in a south Tallahassee shooting early Saturday, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said information around the shooting, which occurred on Mock Drive and Laura Lee Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday, "indicates the victim was riding in a vehicle with other occupants when gunshots struck the vehicle and the adult male victim."

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers located shell casings on the scene There is no suspect description and police have not determined if the victim was the target of the shooting.

TPD is also investigating a fatal shooting that happened on DuPont Drive, less than two miles from the Saturday shooting, just after midnight on Monday.

So far this year, three people were killed and 14 were injured in at least 21 shooting incidents in Tallahassee and Leon County, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

