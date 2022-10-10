Man shot while sitting in car at Bluffton apartment complex Sunday night, police say

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old Bluffton man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on the Bluffton Parkway Sunday night, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Bluestone Apartments around 9 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area, police said in the alert. Deputies looked but did not find any victims.

Later that night, police got a call from Coastal Carolina Hospital saying a man had walked in requesting treatment for a bullet grazing wound to his head.

Police learned that the man had been sitting in a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex with several others when someone shot at them. The car was found to have several bullet holes in it on Cecil Reynolds Road, according to the alert.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Sgt. Dario Sosa with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.