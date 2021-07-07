Man shot while sitting in a parked car in Tampa

A man died Wednesday after a suspect shot him several times while he sat in a parked car, according to the Tampa Police Department.

At around 11 a.m., a man was in the the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the 3200 block of 49th St. in Tampa, with another adult in the passenger seat, police said. An unknown person walked up to the car and shot the man in the driver’s seat several times, police said.

After the shooting, the victim drove a short distance before ultimately crashing into some parked cars. The driver died from his injuries, police said. The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is not believed to be random, officers said. The names of the victims involved were not released by the police department. Tampa police are still investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-813-TIPS or our non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.