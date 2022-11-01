Man shot at while taking a bath, police say

Nov. 1—A Northern Cambria man was injured Friday after his son fired a gun through the bathroom door while he was taking a bath, authorities allege.

Hastings Borough police charged Brian Ralph Davis, 29, of the 300 block of Shawna Road, with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and one count each of reckless endangerment and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, a man called police saying he was shot at by his son while taking a bath at a home at 531 Shawna Road on Thursday.

Davis allegedly fired two rounds through the bathroom door. The bullets struck the floor and one shattered the sliding glass door, spraying glass and causing lacerations to the man, the affidavit said.

Police recovered two 9mm Luger shell casings. The man said his son has drug issues and has access to firearms in a gun cabinet that is unlocked.

A 9mm handgun, which Davis often used, was missing from the gun cabinet.

Davis was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $500,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.