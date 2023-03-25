Man shot while trying to break up fight in east Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot Friday night while trying to break up a fight near Oakland Park in east Fort Worth, police said.

A gunshot wound victim was dropped off at a local hospital in a private vehicle, according to the police incident report. Officers were dispatched shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The victim told police he was struck by a bullet while trying to break up a fight near Oakland Park. He didn’t see who shot him.

The victim wasn’t able to give police much information or articulate a clear story that explained all the events, according to police.

The extent of the victim’s injuries wasn’t clear, but he had been taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.