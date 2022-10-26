Man shot while walking along roadway

Oct. 26—A 33-year-old Milledgeville is recovering at home after being wounded when someone shot him as he walked near the intersection of Allen Memorial Drive and Harrisburg Road on Saturday, local authorities say.

One of the bullets fired in what authorities suspect was a drive-by shooting also damaged a nearby single-wide mobile home.

As of Tuesday, no arrest had been made in connection with the crime.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Detective Robert "Bob" Butch identified the victim as Jabrandon Ford.

The victim sustained two gunshot wounds — one to his left elbow and a second one to his left upper thigh.

A man who recognized Ford from the neighborhood gave him a ride to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital's emergency department.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released.

Ford's friend told Deputy Ernesto Lopez that as he approached the intersection, he heard approximately four gunshots, according to an incident report.

The man said a brown vehicle sped past him. The vehicle was traveling westbound at the time along Allen Memorial Drive.

A short time later, the man said he spotted the gunshot victim, who asked that he take him to the local hospital.

Atrium Health Navicent Police Department Officer Jennifer Butch said she talked with the man that brought the victim there for medical treatment.

Lopez said he also talked with the victim.

Ford said he was walking westbound along Allen Memorial Drive near the Dollar General Store when he heard five or six gunshots. He discovered that he had been wounded.

The victim told the deputy that he saw a brown colored vehicle shortly before he heard gunshots.

The deputy said the victim told him he wasn't a member of a street gang, nor did he have any problems with anyone. The victim also said he didn't know who shot him.

Lopez said the next day he responded to a call in reference to damage to a residence from a bullet.

A bullet went through a rear window of the woman's single-wide mobile home on Pounds Drive. The woman said she had noticed what appeared to be a bullet hole on the front side of her residence.

Lopez said the hole was caused by a bullet.

"The trajectory of the bullet showed it entered through the front of the residence, and exited through the rear window," Lopez said in his report.

Another bullet was found in a nearby fence.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes should call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at 478-445-5102.