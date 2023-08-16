Man shot while walking down the street in Hogan’s Creek area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in the neck at West 11th Street and North Davis Street.

The victim was a man in his 20s and was able to walk himself to a local hospital.

JSO says the man was walking down the street when he was shot.

Read: Two dead in Englewood crash; car plows into Firehouse Subs

There was an unknown suspect in a sedan that fled the area. There is no description of the suspect.

Violent Crimes Detectives are on the scene, and it is an ongoing investigation.

Read: ‘This is going to cause quite the stir:’ DCPS takes first look at pushing back school start times

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Florida deputies rescue 80-year-old man with dementia from marsh

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.