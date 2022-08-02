Man shot while walking in east Fort Worth on Monday night, police say

A man told police he was walking in east Fort Worth on Monday night when two people approached and one of them shot him in the abdomen.

Responding officers arrived at the scene about 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of East Lancaster Avenue.

Police said that upon their arrival, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

“The victim stated that he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects, one of whom produced a firearm and discharged it, striking him two times,” the police department said in a news release. “The suspects then fled on foot.“

The victim is expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested and the investigation remains ongoing.