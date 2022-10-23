Man shot while walking through Jacksonville park

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 East 13th Street upon arrival officers located a male in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to his midsection

JFRD responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told patrol that he was walking by a park nearby when he heard multiple shots and realized he had been shot.

JSO states the victim was not able to provide any additional suspect information.

The Violent Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit are currently on scene conducting this investigation. At this time, no scene has been located.

JSO is asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to please contact JSO through the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

