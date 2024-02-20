Man shot while working at Shaker Heights BP, police look for suspect

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A man is being hospitalized after being shot while working at a Shaker Heights BP/7-11 on Tuesday. Police are currently looking for the suspect.

According to a press release from the Shaker Heights Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. at the store located on the 20400 block of Chagrin Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old employee who had been shot inside the store.

According to the release, the employee was involved in a verbal argument with an unknown man, which escalated to a physical altercation. That is when the customer showed a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

According to the release, the suspect fled the scene in a light-colored truck.

The employee was taken to a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and no further details have been provided at this time.

