Man who shot wife, then himself near Charlotte has died of injuries

CARMEL TWP. — A man who police say shot and killed his wife early Friday morning before shooting himself in a home near Charlotte died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police believe Tim Gingrich, 61, shot and killed his wife Jennifer Sue Gingrich, 52, before turning the gun on himself, said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, public information officer for Michigan State Police's first district.

Police found Jennifer Sue Gingrich dead in the couple's home in the 1100 block of West Five Point Highway after their 28-year-old child, who lives there, called 911 to report gunshots at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday, he said.

Gonzalez said that Tim Gingrich was transported to an area hospital with injuries and died Sunday. He said he did not know the extent of his injuries.

Police released the couple's names on Monday morning.

