Man shot through window of Rainier Beach home

A man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was shot at his Rainier Beach home Monday night.

Seattle police were called to the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South at 10:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old man who had been shot in the neck.

Medics from the Seattle Fire Department took the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

After speaking to the victim and collecting evidence at the scene, police determined the shooter had been outside the home and shot the victim through a window.

A K9 team tried to track the suspect, but no one was found.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.