Man shot in Winter Garden neighborhood, deputies investigating

A man was shot Wednesday morning in a Winter Garden neighborhood, leaving with many questions, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call regarding a shooting at 2:30 a.m. at the 17600-Block of Seidner Road, said OCSO’s Lt. Robert Santti.

Deputies arrived to find a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.

No suspect information was released, and deputies are still investigating the scene.

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.

