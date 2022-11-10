Man shot by Winter Haven police officer

WINTER HAVEN — A 43-year-old man was shot by a Winter Haven Police Department officer on Thursday morning, though it is unclear what led up to the incident.

According to a press release, Winter Haven police officers were at Haven of Lake Deer Apartments located at 350 24th St. NW in Winter Haven when the man was shot. The shooting, the release added, resulted in the man sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Suspect shoots deputy: Video shows harrowing moment when suspect shoots Polk County deputy in the vest

Deputy dies on duty: Polk sheriff's deputy killed by friendly fire serving warrant in Polk City

No officers were injured during the incident.

Winter Haven Police Department spokeswoman Jaime Brown would not provide The Ledger with further details about the shooting, saying the investigation has been turned over to the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Shooting Team.

The team includes detectives from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Winter Haven police officer shoots man