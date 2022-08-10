Man shot after witnessing car burglary, MPD says

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who broke into a car and shot a witness.

On Aug. 5 at approximately 12:20 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Highland Street.

Officers were told that a man heard the sound of glass breaking from his second-floor apartment, and when the man checked to see what it was, he saw two men near a grey Hyundai Sonata.

When the two men saw the man watching, they got into the Hyundai and fired multiple shots, police said.

Police also said that the man was shot in the leg.

This is still an ongoing Investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

