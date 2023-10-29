Man shot, woman carjacked by suspects in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man was shot and a woman was carjacked in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called after 7 p.m. to reports of a man shot near S Thistle St and 39th Ave S in South Beacon Hill. They arrived and found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was treated for his injury and eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police say several suspects were involved.

After shooting the man, one of the suspects carjacked a woman in her 50s. The suspects got in the stolen car and sped off.

The suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.