Man who shot at woman before Dayton standoff gets 2 years in prison

Jan. 17—A man accused of firing shots at a woman last January after she dropped off his dog, leading to a more than three-hour standoff, will spend the next year in prison.

Shawn Michael McLean, 32, was sentenced Jan. 10 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to having weapons while under disability (prior offense of violence).

He received jail time credit for 365 days and only has one year to serve. However, once he is released he will be on parole for up to two years, according to plea documents.

Dayton police were dispatched at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday on a shots fired call with the suspect inside a house in the 100 block of West Norman Avenue, just off North Main Street.

A woman said she gave McLean a ride to a job interview in Vandalia but that he became angry when he saw her talking to another man even though she said McLean was only a friend. She left McLean in Vandalia when she saw he was armed with a purple handgun, but she still had his dog in her car, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

She said she agreed to meet McLean to drop off his dog, but that he shot at her as she was leaving. Her car had two bullet holes, including one that went through the passenger seat next to where she was sitting while driving, the affidavit stated.

"She said the suspect then called her and texted her saying he was going to kill her," the document read.

When police responded, there were three people were inside the house on West Norman Street. The first to come out was a man who was secured initially but was not taken into custody, said Dayton police Maj. Chris Malson after the standoff ended.

"A short time later the suspect from the shots fired call (later identified as McLean) did come out of the house on his own and was taken into custody," Malson said.

However, a woman inside the house who had warrants for weapons violations refused to come out, and police, who had a search warrant, needed to go inside to find the handgun used in the shots fired case, Malson said.

After more than three hours, the woman did come out and was taken into custody.

Police who searched the house found the purple handgun inside, according to the affidavit, which stated that McLean is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions.

As part of his plea agreement charges of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and a misdemeanor aggravated menacing count were dismissed. He also had to forfeit a Glock handgun. If McLean violates the terms of his parole, he faces up to three years in prison, according to plea documents.