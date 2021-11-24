Man shot woman before killing himself at Altamonte Springs apartments, police say

A 43-year-old man killed himself after shooting a woman at an Altamonte Springs apartment complex late Tuesday, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at The Preserve at Spring Lake on Wymore Road about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Anthony Van Cleave said in a statement.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old woman who had been shot, Van Cleave said. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, he said.

Not far from the shooting scene, officers encountered Jason Giuliani, who Van Cleave described as a suspect in the shooting “who was known to the victim.”

When police approached him, Giuliani shot himself, Van Cleave said.

Giuliani was later pronounced dead at Orlando Reginal Medical Center.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline takes calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-800-273-8255 if you need help.