Man shot, woman stabbed after argument breaks out in south Wichita, police say

Wichita police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that injured a man and woman Sunday night in south Wichita.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. at a home in the 3100 block of S. Rutan.

While en route to the call, officers found a 22-year-old man near where the shooting call originated from. The man told police he had been shot in the leg by another man in the home on Rutan, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a news release..

Officers at the home also found a 30-year-old woman who had been stabbed in her abdomen. Both were taken a hospital for treatment, Macy said.

The woman was treated for serious injuries. The man was treated then released, the news release said.

Police detectives learned that there was an argument between the 22-year-old man and other man at the home over property. The woman got in between the two men and was stabbed, according to Macy.

The woman ran into the home as gunshots started outside the home, the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.