Man shot woman’s SUV 7 times because he said she ‘cut him off,’ Florida cops say

An 18-year-old man shot a woman’s SUV seven times because he said she “cut him off” in traffic, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

The man was driving erratically on a state highway in Volusia County on the morning of Sept. 15 when he tried to pass between two vehicles and hit the SUV’s rear bumper, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Volusia County is about 50 miles northeast of Orlando.

After he hit her bumper, he drove alongside the SUV for a few minutes before opening fire on the vehicle out of the driver’s side window, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s vehicle was struck seven times, according to the sheriff’s office, but she was not injured.

Deputies identified the 18-year-old’s car with a license plate reader and found him at his home at around 8:25 a.m., the statement said.

As deputies approached him, they asked if he had a gun. He reportedly said no but moved his hands toward his waistline. A deputy grabbed his arms and a handgun fell onto the driveway, the sheriff’s office said.

In an interview, the man told detectives that the SUV had “cut him off in traffic and he’d hit its rear bumper,” the statement says. He said he fired several rounds into the vehicle trying to hit its tires and disable it.

The man faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies brought him to the Volusia County Branch Jail and he was given a bond of $40,000.

Teen afraid of being late to class drove nearly 100 mph in 45-mph zone, Florida cops say

Distracted officer hit and killed moped driver while looking at laptop, GA troopers say

7-week-old baby and mom among three killed in fiery North Carolina crash, cops say