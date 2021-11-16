Man who shot Woodrow Wilson student will spend 15 years in prison

Nov. 16—A 20-year-old Beckley man on Monday received the maximum 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Woodrow Wilson High School student.

Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling sentenced Jeriamyah Fortner, 20, for the May shooting death of 18-year-old Dwayne Marquette Richardson Jr., also of Beckley.

He had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter earlier this year.

According to Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Richardson was with his friends on May 2 at a house on Terrill Street when Fortner was recklessly handling a firearm. He pointed an AR-15 rifle at Richardson and pulled the trigger, in an effort to scare Richardson and others, without first checking if the gun had bullets.

He shot Richardson once in the chest. Richardson was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Attorneys characterized the house as a "drug house."

Richardson's mother has reported that Richardson and Fortner were not "friends." She said her son was "in the wrong place, at the wrong time" on the night he was shot.

During Fortner's sentencing, defense attorney David Kirkpatrick referred to the shooting as an "accident." Kirkpatrick pointed out that, after the shooting, Fortner had defied others inside the house by driving Richardson to the hospital.

Fortner had also placed a 911 call to Raleigh Emergency Operations Center, asking for help for Richardson.

Kirkpatrick suggested during court that systemic racism in the criminal justice system could play a role in Black defendants receiving higher sentences than white defendants.

Hatfield did not call the shooting an "accident" in court.

"I would characterize it as an incident in which Mr. Fortner was so grossly reckless that he showed a depraved indifference for human life," Hatfield said on Monday, following the hearing.

Hatfield said he commended Fortner for seeking help for the victim after the shooting and for not listening to those who advised him against rendering aid to Richardson.

He added that Fortner had initially misled police by making up stories that Richardson's shooting was "maybe a drive-by." The reports, ultimately, unravelled during an investigation by Beckley Police Department investigators.

A day after the shooting, Fortner went to BPD and gave a full statement. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and said he wanted to begin serving his sentencing immediately.

"He did some of the right things," noted Hatfield, adding that he chose not to prosecute Fortner on drug crimes because he had helped the victim. "But, ultimately, the right things, after the fact, only get you so far.

"Ultimately, his actions on that evening led to the death of Dwayne Richardson, and those actions had to be punished."

Hatfield, who was elected in 2020, said that race will never play a factor in how his office prosecutes crime, except in hate crimes, where race and gender are inherent.

"I have a young, Black victim that I care about," Hatfield said of Richardson. "The state felt that the only appropriate resolution was to ask for the maximum incarceration.

"It reflected the seriousness of the offense, in that we had a case involving a firearm in a house where drugs were located.

"We also had a tremendous loss of life. We lost a valuable young member of this community far, far too early.

"I can appreciate the fact that Mr. Fortner, ultimately, took responsibility for what he had done, but remorse doesn't equal absolution."

Hatfield said the 15-year sentence also serves to take away any "glamour" that may be connected to the local drug culture and to serve as a deterrent for similar incidents.

Richardson, the son of Dwayne and Keyisha Richardson, was a basketball player at Woodrow and was an active member at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Lanark, his friends reported in May.

He was a junior at Woodrow Wilson, where he had a 4.06 GPA and was a member of the Raleigh County Health Sciences & Technology Academy.