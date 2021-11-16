Man who shot Woodrow Wilson student will spend 15 years in prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nov. 16—A 20-year-old Beckley man on Monday received the maximum 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Woodrow Wilson High School student.

Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling sentenced Jeriamyah Fortner, 20, for the May shooting death of 18-year-old Dwayne Marquette Richardson Jr., also of Beckley.

He had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter earlier this year.

According to Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Richardson was with his friends on May 2 at a house on Terrill Street when Fortner was recklessly handling a firearm. He pointed an AR-15 rifle at Richardson and pulled the trigger, in an effort to scare Richardson and others, without first checking if the gun had bullets.

He shot Richardson once in the chest. Richardson was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Attorneys characterized the house as a "drug house."

Richardson's mother has reported that Richardson and Fortner were not "friends." She said her son was "in the wrong place, at the wrong time" on the night he was shot.

During Fortner's sentencing, defense attorney David Kirkpatrick referred to the shooting as an "accident." Kirkpatrick pointed out that, after the shooting, Fortner had defied others inside the house by driving Richardson to the hospital.

Fortner had also placed a 911 call to Raleigh Emergency Operations Center, asking for help for Richardson.

Kirkpatrick suggested during court that systemic racism in the criminal justice system could play a role in Black defendants receiving higher sentences than white defendants.

Hatfield did not call the shooting an "accident" in court.

"I would characterize it as an incident in which Mr. Fortner was so grossly reckless that he showed a depraved indifference for human life," Hatfield said on Monday, following the hearing.

Hatfield said he commended Fortner for seeking help for the victim after the shooting and for not listening to those who advised him against rendering aid to Richardson.

He added that Fortner had initially misled police by making up stories that Richardson's shooting was "maybe a drive-by." The reports, ultimately, unravelled during an investigation by Beckley Police Department investigators.

A day after the shooting, Fortner went to BPD and gave a full statement. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and said he wanted to begin serving his sentencing immediately.

"He did some of the right things," noted Hatfield, adding that he chose not to prosecute Fortner on drug crimes because he had helped the victim. "But, ultimately, the right things, after the fact, only get you so far.

"Ultimately, his actions on that evening led to the death of Dwayne Richardson, and those actions had to be punished."

Hatfield, who was elected in 2020, said that race will never play a factor in how his office prosecutes crime, except in hate crimes, where race and gender are inherent.

"I have a young, Black victim that I care about," Hatfield said of Richardson. "The state felt that the only appropriate resolution was to ask for the maximum incarceration.

"It reflected the seriousness of the offense, in that we had a case involving a firearm in a house where drugs were located.

"We also had a tremendous loss of life. We lost a valuable young member of this community far, far too early.

"I can appreciate the fact that Mr. Fortner, ultimately, took responsibility for what he had done, but remorse doesn't equal absolution."

Hatfield said the 15-year sentence also serves to take away any "glamour" that may be connected to the local drug culture and to serve as a deterrent for similar incidents.

Richardson, the son of Dwayne and Keyisha Richardson, was a basketball player at Woodrow and was an active member at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Lanark, his friends reported in May.

He was a junior at Woodrow Wilson, where he had a 4.06 GPA and was a member of the Raleigh County Health Sciences & Technology Academy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Southern High student among 2 killed in weekend Durham shootings. Homicides rising

    The 10th grader was one of four people shot to death in Durham in eight days. “Our school family will truly miss him,” school officials said.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 slaying of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, as well as multiple other charges including sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings?

    A defense lawyer angrily accused the prosecution at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial of lying. How the indignation and theatrics during Monday's closing arguments played with jurors won’t be clear until 12 of them return with verdicts in a case that underscores American divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing. Most agreed going into the trial that prosecutors would have the tougher case to make given Rittenhouse’s claim under state law that he shot three men, killing two, in self-defense.

  • DeWitt police officer fired for pulling gun on Black teen delivering newspapers

    Former City of DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce was terminated in May after a string of policy violations the morning of Jan. 14, while he was off duty, including excessive and unjustified use of force.

  • Updated: Trio charged after alleged rape of a minor in Richmond, police say

    One of the suspects punched a hole in a wall at the jail after being arrested.

  • Defense lawyers in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial called for a mistrial because Arbery's mother cried in court

    The judge denied the request, and said a defense lawyer's earlier statement calling for Black pastors to be barred from the court was "reprehensible."