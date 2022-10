A man was shot and wounded in Brooklyn Monday, police said.

The 33-year-old victim was on E. 96th St. near Avenue B in East Flatbush when two men approached him around 5:50 p.m., according to cops.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the chest.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was in stable condition, police said.

Police are still searching for the shooters.

There were no immediate arrests.