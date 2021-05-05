Man shot, wounded in buttocks during argument in northeast Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot in the buttocks Wednesday morning after getting into an argument with another man on Aquilla Lane, Fort Worth police said.

After being shot, the victim called 911 and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman has not been arrested, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 3500 block of Aquilla Lane.

When they arrived, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he had been arguing with the suspect, who he had had trouble with in the past, Fort Worth police said.

At some point, the suspect shot the victim.