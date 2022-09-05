Man shot, wounded during altercation near amateur rodeo event in south Fort Worth

A man was shot and wounded early Monday during an altercation near amateur rodeo event in south Fort Worth, Fort Worth police said.

The man was shot in the thigh then drove to the Fort Worth police Central Division patrol office where he sought help. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition.

No one has been arrested in the case.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Oak Grove Road.

The victim told Fort Worth police he got involved in a verbal altercation with a woman which turned physically violent. During the altercation, an unknown man brandished a weapon and fired at least one time at the victim.

The wounded man got into a vehicle and drove to the 1200 block of Hemphill St. where he approached an off-duty officer at the patrol office.

Gun violence unit detectives are investigating the shooting.