Man shot and wounded during attempted robbery at Manchester gas station

A man was shot and wounded early Thursday during an attempted robbery at a gasoline station, police said.

The shooting happened at 427 Hartford Road at about 2:05 a.m. Officers found the victim, 54, on the ground in the parking lot of the Mobil station suffering from a gun shot wound to the hip, police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said.

While he was fueling his vehicle, the victim told officers, a dark-colored sedan pulled into the lot and a person with a gun ran up and demanded money. The victim said he tried to run away and was shot as he ran, Shea said. The suspect drove off in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital and was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-645-5500, or the lead investigator, Det. Anthony DeJulius, at (860) 645-5545.

