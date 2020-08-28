Man shot and wounded in the groin near a Dollar General store in Miami area, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot near a Dollar General store in Miami-Dade early Friday.

He was shot near the groin area and was taken in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, according to Miami-Dade police.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 32nd Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m., police said. Miami Herald news partner CBS4 recorded police cruisers parked by the store. The area was surrounded by crime tape.

Police have not disclosed the victim’s name yet and said they do not have any suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.