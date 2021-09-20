Man shot, wounded by gunman after opening door at his south Fort worth apartment

A man was shot and wounded early Monday in south Fort Worth after he opened a door to his apartment and an unknown gunman opened fire, Fort Worth police said.

The gunman had knocked on the door, police said.

The victim was shot in the foot before the gunman fled.

The shooting occurred just before 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Galleria Drive.

A caller reported that a man was shot at an apartment complex, according to a police call log.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.