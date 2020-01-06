Man shot and wounded by Hallandale Beach police officer, reports say

A man, who police say had a weapon, was taken to the hospital after being shot by a Hallandale Beach police officer.

The shooting happened in the area of Northeast 10th Street and 12th Avenue early Monday.

Police were responding to a call about a body when they found a man “armed with a weapon” in the neighborhood, WSVN reported. One of the officers then shot the man.

Hallandale Beach police did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for more information about the shooting. Police officials told Local 10 the officer shot the man because he “feared for his life.”

An officer feared for his life and shot an armed man on NE 10th St. near NE 12th Ave., says @HallandaleBchPD. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds. @fdlepio is reviewing the officer’s decision to open fire. #breaking pic.twitter.com/LG53SirlTJ — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) January 6, 2020

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is still unknown.

Video taken by multiple TV news station shows a home surrounded by crime tape, multiple cruisers in the area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reportedly investigating the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.