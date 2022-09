A man was shot and wounded by a mugger on an Upper West Side street early Sunday, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was walking on West End Ave. when the robber confronted him near W. 103rd St. about 3:30 a.m. and demanded his valuables, cops said.

The victim refused and the robber shot him in the back before running off, cops said.

Medics took the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

The crook has not been caught.