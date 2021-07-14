Man shot, wounded in northwest Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A man was wounded by gunfire Wednesday morning on Azle Avenue in Fort Worth, police said.

The man was in good condition and taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Azle Avenue.

A caller reported that a man wearing gray shirt and blue jeans had been shot in his left side, according to a police call log. The caller said the victim was at a Texaco gas station.

Police officers were on the scene trying to determine a motive and what led to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

