Man shot, wounded in road rage incident with another driver, Port Royal police say

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in a Dec. 29 shooting that injured a 29-year-old man in Port Royal, according to the Port Royal Police Department.

Police were called to Beaufort Memorial Hospital around 4 p.m. that day after a man drove to the hospital with a gunshot wound, officials said in a Port Royal Police Department press release.

The Ridgeland man, who was not identified, told police that he had been driving on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive during the shooting. The man and the driver of another car with multiple people in it “became involved in an altercation.” The other driver pulled out a gun and shot at least once into the man’s car, hitting him on his side, police said in the press release.

Police believe that the man knows the other driver and passengers. The car was described to police as being a dark gray or blue 2008 BMW 335I. The car had Georgia license plate number TEA2765.

A spokesperson with the Port Royal Police Department could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Detective Sgt John Hogue or Detective Sgt Norman McCown with the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220.