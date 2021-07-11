Man shot, wounded in south Minneapolis

A man in his 30s was shot twice in the chest early Saturday evening in south Minneapolis and taken to HCMC in serious condition, Minneapolis police said.

Police spokesman John Elder said suspects fled as soon as police arrived on the scene at 31st Street. and S. 15th Avenue. Little is known about what prompted the shooting or if it occurred inside or outside of a house, he said, adding that an investigation is now taking place.

The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood a block south of E. Lake Street.