Man shot, wounded in St. Paul robbery

Jun. 30—A man was shot and wounded during a street robbery in St. Paul early Wednesday, police said.

A 37-year-old, who was walking home, reported that a teenager approached him at East Seventh Street and Payne Avenue about 1 a.m. He said the male pointed a handgun at the back of his head and tried to rob him.

The man would not hand over his belongings, and the suspect shot him and hit him in the head with the handgun, according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, St. Paul police spokeswoman. The male then stole his cellphone and fled.

Police who were called to the area found the man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his thigh and a head injury, Davis said. Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

In an unrelated situation on Wednesday about 3 a.m., officers responded to Chatsworth Street and Carroll Avenue on multiple reports about shots fired. They spoke to an Uber driver whose vehicle was struck by gunfire, leaving several bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle and two flat tires, Davis said.

The driver said he was in the area to drop off a rider when he heard multiple shots being fired in his direction. The rider jumped out of the vehicle as it was happening, according to Davis.

Officers found bullets had struck two unoccupied vehicles in the area and they recovered 14 casings in the middle of the street. No injuries were reported.

No one was under arrest in either of the incidents as of Wednesday morning.