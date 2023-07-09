Man shot, wounded at Titusville apartment complex

TITUSVILLE — A man was shot and wounded around midnight Saturday in an apartment complex parking lot, police said Sunday.

The shooting took place about 12 a.m. along Rock Pit Road, Titusville police said. Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene moments later. The man was then airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police described the man’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

Titusville Police, detectives, and the Brevard Sheriffs Office on the scene of a double homicide in Titusville on Monday. The area around Sandalwood Apartments off of Knox McRae Drive was taped off, as two male victims were found shot to death.

The man’s identity, as well as his age and residence, were not immediately released. Police have no suspects in the shooting, and did not release any further details about the circumstances of the incident.

The shooting follows a double homicide Monday at the Sandalwood Apartments complex in Titusville that left two men dead. No suspects have been identified or apprehended in that shooting.

