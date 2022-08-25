Man shot, wounded after verbal exchange with another person in northeast Fort Worth

A man was shot and wounded early Thursday in far northeast Fort Worth after a verbal exchange led to a shooting, Fort Worth police said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police responded to call of a person with a weapon shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday near North Tarrant Parkway and Park Vista Boulevard.

The incident began as a verbal exchange that escalated, police said in a news release.

The details regarding the incident are still being investigated by a gun violence detective.

No arrests were reported.