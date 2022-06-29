Man shot, wounded as he walked near intersection in south Fort Worth, police say

A man walking near an intersection was shot and wounded early Wednesday in south Fort Worth, and a search continued for suspects, police said.

The man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle after being wounded.

Fort Worth police said no suspects had been arrested in the shooting.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting victim at John Peter Smith Hospital just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, police learned that the man had been on foot when he was shot in the leg near Ramsey and New York avenues. The location is a short distance from the hospital.

He then arrived at the hospital.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Gun violence unit detectives are investigating the case.