Man shot, wounded in west Fort Worth, then walked to hotel for help, police say

A man was shot and wounded early Monday as he exited a complex in west Fort Worth, authorities said.

Fort Worth police had not released information on a motive for the shooting.

The victim who suffered non-life threatening injuries has been incoherent and details are sketchy, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call just after 4 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Green Oaks Road

The victim was in the lobby of the Hampton Inn, reported he had been shot and talked about his son and other issues, according to a police call log.

Detectives are investigating the call.