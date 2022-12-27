Man shot in wrist during attempted robbery on Christmas morning

1
Caitlyn Stroh-Page, Tallahassee Democrat
·1 min read

Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Christmas morning in northwest Tallahassee.

At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to an incident at 1700 De Saix Blvd. where a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Tallahassee Police Department incident synopsis.

The suspect, an unidentified adult male, approached the victim and asked for his money. The victim then ran away and was shot in the wrist, according to TPD.

More Christmas weekend crime:Man hospitalized after verbal dispute leads to Christmas Eve stabbing

About an hour after the shooting, the victim called emergency services to be taken to a hospital, where it was determined that the injury was non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man shot in wrist during attempted robbery in northwest Tallahassee

