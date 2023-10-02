Man shot New Year's Eve by Indy police files federal lawsuit against chief, city, officers

This article will update.

Scars, bullets still lodged in his body and months of recovery linger for Anthony Maclin after he was shot by police on New Year's Eve.

Maclin and his grandmother who placed the call to police that night, Vickie Driver, are suing in federal court hoping for some kind of resolution from the events of that early morning.

"How many more big settlements or jury verdicts is the city going to pay before they put even a small amount of that money into better training and enforcing their policies on the books," asked Stephen Wagner during a news conference Monday morning.

The federal civil rights lawsuit is claiming excessive force and battery after the then-24-year-old was shot three times by officers. The suit further accuses the city and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department of negligence, and not disciplining officers who use excessive and deadly force.

Maclin and his grandmother are seeking financial compensation in the suit. The family's attorney said his injuries from the shooting that placed the young man in the hospital for 17 days and forced six surgeries have cost almost $1 million.

The announcement comes days after the grand jury indictment of two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers in the shooting.

Maclin was hit three times by gunfire from officers while inside a rental car parked at his grandmother’s home early in the morning of Dec. 31. The young man’s grandmother called 911 to report the car, not realizing Maclin was inside. The family’s attorney said Maclin rented a car while his vehicle was being repaired and he planned to surprise his grandmother that morning.

Responding police asked Driver if she had family in Florida after seeing the rental vehicle bore the state’s license plates. She said she did not.

Shortly after police knocked on the car window, a barrage of gunfire ensued.

Officers Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory fired more than 30 rounds into the car. The third officer, Lucas Riley, fired once. Riley is not part of the lawsuit or indictment in the case.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police shooting: Anthony Maclin files federal lawsuit