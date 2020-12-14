Man shouting slurs injures 1 during Hanukkah celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A man shouting anti-Semitic slurs from an SUV ran over a member of a Jewish organization as a crowd gathered this weekend to light a menorah, authorities said.

Lexington police are looking for a man described as being in his twenties who was driving a black SUV, Lexington Police Lt. Daniel Truex told news outlets on Sunday. In addition to witness accounts, the attack was captured on video, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said.

Chabad of the Bluegrass said on its Facebook page that a man pulled up in a vehicle outside the Jewish Student Center near the University of Kentucky in Lexington as people prepared to light a menorah on Saturday for the third night of Hanukkah.

“The attacker grabbed the man and held his arm, dragging him for a block, and running over his leg. The car then sped off," the center said. "Before he left for the hospital, the newest hero of Chanukah insisted we light the Menorah, and not allow darkness to quench our light.”

The victim was recovering at home as of Sunday, Litvin said.

Chabad of the Bluegrass said upcoming menorah lightings will continue as scheduled.

