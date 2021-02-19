Man Who Shoved Elderly Asian Woman RELEASED By Police Without Bail, 'Under Supervision'

The man who was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a 52-year-old Asian woman in Flushing, Queens was released early this morning. Patrick Mateo, 47, was released from custody this morning at around 3 a.m. without bail, according to the Forest Hills Post. Mateo was arrested yesterday on charges of assault and harassment after photos and videos of him assaulting 52-year-old Asian woman, who was waiting in line at a bakery, went viral. In the video, Mateo throws a box at the woman before pushing her to the ground. The woman hit her head on the concrete and passed out on the floor.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 52-year-old Asian woman violently shoved yesterday in Flushing, Queens. Witness says assailant threw box of spoons at her, yelling slurs before he shoved her. She blacked out, needed stitches on her forehead. Tonight at 11p #StopAsianHateCrimes #ProtectOurElders pic.twitter.com/39FGzlKT7I — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 18, 2021

Police said the attack was not considered a hate crime. The woman's daughter, Maggie Cheng, said in an Instagram post that Mateo had called the woman racial slurs before attacking her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie 🔆 (@mccvx)

Mateo was released “under supervision,” details of which are unknown at this time. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via @CeFaanKim (left), @mccvx (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Story continues

Indonesia's Military to Kick Out Soldiers Discovered to Be Gay

Chinese Hotel Used for Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses, Kills at Least 12

First Asian American Sheriff Says SF Won't Help ICE Deport Immigrants

COVID-19 Patient Who Bit Nurse’s Face to Be Charged After Recovery in China