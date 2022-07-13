Man shoved woman into East Village apartment in attempted rape

A man pushed a woman into her East Village apartment and attempted to rape her, police said Tuesday.

The man approached the 23-year-old woman in her apartment building near 11th St. and Third Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The assailant then shoved her into her apartment and attempted to sexually assault her.

He was unsuccessful and instead stole her wallet before he took off, police said.

Cops are still looking for the man and have released surveillance of the suspect in the hope someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at at (800) 577-TIPS.