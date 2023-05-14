Man shoves woman into U-Haul, takes her clothes and drives off with her, MD cops say

A man kidnapped a woman at a convenience store and held her captive in a U-Haul for hours, police said.

The man, identified as 62-year-old Dennis Bell, shoved the woman into the truck at a convenience store in Washington, D.C., on the morning of Friday, May 12, according to a Maryland State Police news release. The woman told police that Bell threatened to kill her if “she did not comply with his demands.”

Bell kept the woman on the floorboard of the U-Haul’s front seat “all day” as he drove around, according to police.

During that time, police said he “removed her clothing” and stabbed her fingers with a pocket knife.

“The victim informed police that she did not know where she was throughout the day while Bell continued to drive,” troopers said in the release.

Around 9:45 p.m., troopers tried to stop the U-Haul in Lanham, Maryland, after receiving reports that the truck was driving erratically and hitting parked vehicles, police said.

Bell refused to stop, and troopers chased him until he got stuck in a ditch, police said. He refused to get out of the U-Haul, and troopers were able to get into the truck through the passenger side, where they discovered the woman on the floorboard.

She was “without clothing” and had wounds on her fingers, according to police. She was taken to a hospital. Police had not provided information on her condition as of May 13.

Bell was arrested after refusing to comply with troopers or identify himself, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and is being held at the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, police said. He is charged with “first degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, fourth degree sex offense, possession of suspected crack cocaine and driving while impaired.” He is “also facing 19 traffic charges related to the incident.”

It was not clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Police said the incident is under investigation and asked anyone with information to “contact the Criminal Enforcement Division via email at william.costello@maryland.gov or contact the College Park Barrack.”

Lanham is about 10 miles northeast of Washington, D.C.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

