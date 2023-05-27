Man who showed up for date robbed instead in Cobb County

A Cobb County man who thought he was going on a date was robbed at gunpoint and ended up getting robbed instead.

Those who set him up have now been sentenced, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.

On March. 13, 2020, Cobb County Police arrived on the scene at the Kingsley Village Apartments in Cobb County, and a victim informed officers that he had arrived at the location to pick up 20-year-old Jada Hill for a date.

Hill stalled the man for over an hour until he was robbed at gunpoint, according to officials.

Security footage from the apartment complex showed two men in a silver sedan who pulled up to the victim’s car, left with guns drawn and forced the man out of his own car.

From there the men demanded money from the victim and stole his car, which left him stranded.

During the robbery, Hill was seen exiting the victim’s car and entering the silver sedan. A good Samaritan allowed the victim to call 911 from their phone. At trial, Hill’s phone records showed that she communicated with the victim to set up the date, making sure he was unarmed and had cash on hand.

Hill was found guilty of one count of armed robbery, one count of hijacking a motor vehicle, and one count of aggravated assault. Hill was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation.

One of the gunmen, Devante Porter, pled guilty to armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm prior to trial and received a sentence of 5 years to serve in prison followed by 10 years on probation.

The third co-defendant has not been identified yet.

