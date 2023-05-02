Man showed up to Grady with gunshot wound. Police arrested him on murder charge

A man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police ended up arresting him after they learned he was wanted on murder charges.

Atlanta police said they responded to the hospital Monday to speak to Jekhari Marignay, who was shot somewhere in Union City.

Police ran his name and active warrants on a murder charge came back for Marignay.

Police said the charges are connected to a deadly shooting near the downtown connector. Channel 2 Action News previously reported on the shooting on Jan. 28.

Police said officers pulled over a car on Interstate 75/Interstate 85 around 4 p.m. that day. Officers learned the driver was trying to get a gunshot victim to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The victim, whose name was not released, died before he could get to the emergency room.

Marignany faces murder, aggravated assault and possession of a felony during the commission of a crime. He is currently recovering at the Grady detention. A booking photo is not available at this time.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Union City to learn details about Marignany’s shooting.

