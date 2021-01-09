Man shown carrying Nancy Pelosi's lectern at Capitol riots arrested

A man who appeared in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested.

Adam Christian Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Fla., was taken into custody on Friday evening by U.S. Marshals on a federal warrant, according to local jail records. It’s unclear what charges Johnson is being held under.

Johnson’s arrest is the latest in a series since swarms of President Donald Trump’s supporters descended Wednesday on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

One of those charged included a West Virginia Republican state lawmaker who recorded a Facebook Live video of himself entering the Capitol.

U.S. officials announced Friday that Derrick Evans, a member of the state’s House of Delegates and a Trump supporter, was charged with entering a restricted area of the Capitol and disorderly conduct. If convicted, Evans could face up to year and a half in prison.

The Justice Department also announced federal charges against 13 other individuals on Friday, including an Arkansas man who was pictured sitting with his feet up on Pelosi’s desk.

Richard Barnett, 60, was arrested and charged with entering a restricted area, disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and theft of public property.

FBI agents are investigating whether some of the rioters, who were seen with zip ties and firearms, entered the Capitol with the intention of killing or capturing lawmakers, according to the Washington Post.

The riots have resulted in the deaths of at least five people, including U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Federal prosecutors have announced they will open an investigation into Sicknick's death.